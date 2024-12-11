Syria's biggest dam out of service after Turkish airstrikes

Iraq's al-Maloumeh news website cited a statement by the US-backed Kurdish self-proclaimed authority in northern and eastern Syria said that as a result of Turkish and its affiliated groups' shelling of Tishrin Dam in Aleppo Governorate, which is located 80 km from the Turkish borders, the dam is out of service, triggering an electricty outage in large parts of Syria.

The Energy Authority in the North and East of Syria announced that Tishrin Dam is out of service due to the bombing of the Turkish military and its affilated armed groups of the dam structure.

"The most important thing now is the situation in Tishreen Dam, where Turkish warplanes and armed factions behind them have been bombing the dam body, distribution and transfer yards, and cable carriers since this morning, which has led to the dam stopping completely and going out of service and is threatened with complete submersion, as the third turbine was under maintenance, which leads to increased water entering the building and the failure of the drying pumps leads to a rise in the water level and the complete submergence of electrical equipment and the loss of the dam forever," the Authurity said.

The dam is built on the Euphrates.

