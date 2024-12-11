  1. Sports
Persepolis beat Malavan at PGPL

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Persepolis football defeated Malavan 2-1 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

Persepolis football team came from a goal down behind to beat Malavan 2-1 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Wednesday.

Ghaem Eslamikhah found the back of Persepolis’s net just before the hour mark and Soroush Rafiei equalized the match in the 64th minute. Farshad Faraji scored the winner with a header in the 74th minute, in Bandar Anzali's Takhti Stadium.

Persepolis remained third with 23 points, two points behind leaders Tractor.

Sepahan are second with 24 points.

