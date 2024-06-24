Harsh response awaits Israel if it invades Lebanon

Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari made the remarks in response to Israel's latest rhetoric that it will launch a full-blown war against the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah.

He said Iran's April 13 punitive measure -- called Operation True Promise -- against Israel's attack on the Islamic Republic's diplomatic premises in Syria changed the conditions and equations in the West Asia region.

The operation changed many old formulas and led to a new situation in the region, he added.

The top commander emphasized that Iran, as an emerging power in the region, has succeeded in revealing its capabilities to the world by conducting missile attacks on Israeli targets in the occupied territories.

Heidari further pointed to Israel's crimes in Gaza over the past nine months and said the regime has been stuck in a quagmire in the Strip.

"The regime's threats against Lebanon's Hezbollah are not a new issue," the commander emphasized.

The Israeli regime began waging sporadic attacks against Lebanon after it launched the ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, prompting a firefight with Hezbollah.

The exchange of fire has intensified since the Israeli assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Sami Taleb Abdullah.

The movement has retaliated by firing hundreds of rockets into the northern parts of the occupied territories.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army said it had approved plans for an attack on Lebanon, raising concerns that the regime might try to realize threats that it will turn Lebanon into another Gaza.

In a recent speech, however, Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, asserted that “in case an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the Resistance will fight without restraints, without rules, without limits.”

