Russia urges its citizens not to travel to Lebanon

Speaking in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov urged Russians to wait untill the situation in the country calms down.

Cross-border tension between the Israeli regime and Lebanon's Hezbollah, continuing since the Gaza war in October, has escalated in recent weeks, stoking fears of an all-out war. The exchange of fire has led to the evacuation of thousands of people from areas in northern occupied Palestinian lands.

The diplomat said an all-out conflict between Israel and Lebanon is "possible," adding that the embassy has an action plan in such a scenario.

Rudakov emphasized that right now "there are no reasons for serious panic," adding that the diplomatic mission continues to operate normally and takes the necessary security measures for its employees.

