Lavrov calls election campaign in US ‘a pitiful sight’

"Seriously speaking, of course, it’s a pitiful sight. And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Lavrov said answering a question from VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, TASS reported.

On June 27, the first televised debate was held by the incumbent and former US presidents - Joe Biden and Donald Trump - in Atlanta (Georgia). Both candidates were prohibited from having speech points during the debates. According to a CNN flash poll, two thirds of the viewers said that Trump had won it. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Biden’s unsuccessful, as they think, debate performance spurred panic among Democrats in Congress. Some of them are hoping to find a new Democratic presidential candidate.

The presidential elections in the United States will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate. Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough Democratic votes. Their candidacies will be officially approved by their parties later this summer.

SD/PR