Extreme weather leaves 126 homeless in Ecuador

Some 54 extreme weather-related disasters have been registered in 10 of the country's 24 provinces, according to the agency's latest report, Xinhua reported.

"The most recurrent events are landslides (44.44 percent)" and "floods (22.22 percent)," the report said, adding that three bridges have been destroyed and four others damaged, among other infrastructure.

In the central province of Tungurahua, one of the hardest-hit areas, eight people have been killed and 18 others are missing after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the resort city of Banos de Agua Santa on Sunday.

