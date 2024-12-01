Ten dead in mass shooting in rural area of Ecuador: Police

One of the fatalities in the southwest province of El Oro was a totally dismembered body found in a bag, the police commander in the area, Pablo Fajardo, told reporters, according to AFP.
MNA
TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Ten people were killed early Sunday in a mass shooting in a rural area of Ecuador that is under a state of emergency, police said.
MNA
