VIDEO: Rescue efforts in flood-hit areas in Savad Kuh

Most northern littoral provinces along the southern strip of the Caspian Sea have witnessed flash floods since yesterday and the metrology organization of Iran has predicted that the heavy rain will continue to downpour over the next few days in those areas.
TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – After flash floods hit Savad Kuh in Mazandaran Province in north of Iran rescue teams including armed forces rushed to help the people trapped in floods and whose properties had been damaged.
News ID 216949
Your Comment