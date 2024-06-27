  1. Video
Jun 27, 2024, 11:04 AM

VIDEO: Rescue efforts in flood-hit areas in Savad Kuh

VIDEO: Rescue efforts in flood-hit areas in Savad Kuh

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – After flash floods hit Savad Kuh in Mazandaran Province in north of Iran rescue teams including armed forces rushed to help the people trapped in floods and whose properties had been damaged.

Download 42 MB

Most northern littoral provinces along the southern strip of the Caspian Sea have witnessed flash floods since yesterday and the metrology organization of Iran has predicted that the heavy rain will continue to downpour over the next few days in those areas.

News ID 216949

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed