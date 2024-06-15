  1. World
Jun 15, 2024, 8:14 PM

10 killed, 13 injured as bus falls into river in India

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Ten tourists were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveler skidded off the road and fell into the Alaknanda river on Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand here on Saturday, officials said.

Garhwal Inspector General of Police KS Nagnyal said that the victims of the accident were tourists on the way to visit Chopta, Telegraph India reported.

Nagnyal said 26 people were in the vehicle and most of them were residents of Delhi. Ten people died in the accident, the IG said.

On Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's instructions, seven persons seriously injured in the accident have been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh through heli-ambulance, while six others are being treated at Rudraprayag district hospital, he said.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened around 11 am, and police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot and started relief and rescue operations.

He said that the vehicle fell on the banks of Alaknanda river about 250 meters below the road.

