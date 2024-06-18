  1. World
US, UK warplanes bomb Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport

TEHRAN, Jun. 18 (MNA) – The US and the UK attacked Yemen's Hodeidah International Airport six times on Monday.

The fighter jets of the United States and the United Kingdom also attacked Kamaran Island in the west of the Arab country's Hodeidah province several times on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties or damage.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 

    • ghjjh GB 10:57 - 2024/06/18
      oh the bigger terrorist and the little coward uk. uk is like a village woman who gies from house to house inciting fights.

