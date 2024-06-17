Yemeni army targets three vessels, including US destroyer

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the country’s army, made the announcement in a late Sunday statement.

He said the new operations were carried out in response to Israel’s crimes against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and also in retaliation for acts of aggression against Yemen by the United States and the UK.

Saying that the first operation targeted an American destroyer with a number of ballistic missiles, Saree added in his statement that “the second [operation] targeted the ship Captain Paris with a number of suitable naval missiles.”

He added that the targeted ship was trying to violate the Yemeni army’s decision to ban access to ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Both operations were carried out in the Red Sea.

Saree said the third operation was conducted by the Yemeni army’s “Unmanned Air Force” unit, targeting the Happy Condor ship in the Arabian Sea using a number of drones.

The spokesman stated that the company owning Happy Condor was also trying to violate the ban on entry into ports in the occupied Palestine.

He emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza and also in response to the aggression against Yemen by the US and UK, and will only stop when the Israeli onslaught on Gaza comes to an end and the siege of the territory is lifted.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have been carrying out countless operations against Israel-linked ships or those heading towards ports in the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, when the Tel Aviv regime began its genocidal war on Gaza.

More than 37,300 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and 85,299 others sustained injuries in the brutal Israeli military onslaught against the coastal sliver.

The Yemeni forces have also conducted many operations against American and British vessels in response to deadly attacks by the United States and the UK against their country, which have been seeking to stop the forces’ pro-Palestinian operations.

SD/PressTV