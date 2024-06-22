  1. World
British Navy reports attack on vessel off Yemen’s Aden

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) led by the Royal Navy has reported an attack on a vessel off Yemen’s port city of Aden.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 126 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen," UKMTO said in a security update on Friday.

"Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the update reads.

The master of a merchant vessel reported explosions in its vicinity, UKMTO said as it described the incident as an attack, TASS reported.

"The crew are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," UKMTO added. It gave no other details.

