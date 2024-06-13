  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jun 13, 2024, 2:54 PM

Vessel reports being struck 129 NM east of Yemen’s Aden

Vessel reports being struck 129 NM east of Yemen’s Aden

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – A merchant vessel issued a distress call reporting a missile impacting the vessel approximately 129 nautical miles east of Yemen’s Aden while on route from Malaysia to Italy, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

Ambrey said it assessed the vessel to be aligned with “the Yemeni Ansarullah target profile.”

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 

MNA/

News ID 216459
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News