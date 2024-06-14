Iran knows how to foil US’ plots for Yemen: UN mission

The mission made the announcement on Friday in reaction to claims that Iran is providing financial and intelligence support to Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement to target ships in the Red Sea. Iran is also accused of arming Yemen despite UN sanctions blocking weapons transfers, Press TV reported.

It said the US thinks that it can isolate and defeat the Yemeni resistance movement through its military power and political dominance over the United Nations Security Council.

The US believes that Iran will either be afraid and cuts off its relationship with Ansarullah or will violate the Security Council's resolutions, it added.

However, the mission emphasized, Iran "knows how to defeat the US strategy in such a way that Yemen's Ansarullah [movement] is strengthened while the Islamic Republic is not recognized as a violator of UN Security Council resolutions."

The US and its allies have been bombing Yemen in recent months in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

The illegal air raids came in response to Yemen’s maritime campaign in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the pro-Palestine campaign, Yemeni forces have targeted ships going to and from ports in the occupied territories, or whose owners are linked to Israel, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea. They have also attacked American and British vessels in the same waters.

Regional tensions escalated after Israel waged a US-backed genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the occupying regime.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 37,266 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 85,102 others in the besieged Gaza.

MNA