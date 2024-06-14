Yemeni army conducts 3 new ops in support of Palestine

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the forces’ spokesman, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday, saying the operations had taken place “in the past 24 hours,” Press TV reported.

“The first operation was carried out in the Arabian Sea, targeting the ship ‘Verbena,’” Saree said, noting that the vessel had been “directly hit, causing it to catch fire.”

“The second operation targeted the ship ‘Seaguardian’ in the Red Sea, achieving a direct hit,” he added.

“The third operation targeted the ship ‘Athina’ in the Red Sea, also achieving a direct hit,” the spokesman noted.

According to Saree, the triple operations were conducted using several naval strike and ballistic missiles as well as drones.

The official did not reveal the nationality of the vessels, but the Armed Forces have been carrying out countless such operations against Israeli ships or those heading towards the ports of the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, when the Tel Aviv regime began the war on Gaza.

At least 37,232 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and another 85,037 individuals sustained injuries in the brutal Israeli military onslaught against the coastal sliver.

The Yemeni forces have also conducted many operations against American and British vessels in response to deadly attacks by the United States and the UK against their country, which have been seeking to stop the forces’ pro-Palestinian operations.

The forces, Saree stated, “will continue to expand operations and develop military capabilities in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in defense of the dear Yemen.”

The pro-Palestinian operations would continue as long as the Israeli regime kept up the war and a simultaneous siege that Tel Aviv has been enforcing against Gaza, the official concluded.

MNA