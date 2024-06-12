  1. Politics
Jun 12, 2024, 9:44 AM

US military claims destroying 2 Yemeni missile launchers

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday climed that it destroyed two anti-ship cruise missile launchers in the Anasrullah-controlled area in Yemen over the past day.

The targets are said to have presented "an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and to merchant vessels transiting the region," CENTCOM also claimed.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 

