Yemenis successfully hit new ship in Red Sea

According to Al Jazeera, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization issued a statement and announced that a new maritime incident has occurred in the water near Yemen's Al Hudaydah port city.

According to the UKMTO, this ship had an incident 66 nautical miles southeast of Hudaydah ​​in Yemen.

According to the report, the ship was hit by a small craft and sustained damages.

Meanwhile, Western media have reported that a Greek-owned cargo ship was struck by a small craft off Yemen's Red Sea port of Hudaydah and was not under command of the crew after sustaining damage in its engine room.

The Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a relentless military campaign against Gaza in early October.

Yemeni forces have also launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine after the occupying regime’s aggression on Gaza.

MNA