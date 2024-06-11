  1. World
Jun 11, 2024, 7:15 AM

US base in Syria's al-Tanf comes under drone attack

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – US military base in Syria's al-Tanf border region was attacked by drones, local sources reported early on Tuesday.

Local sources reported that several explosions hit the illegal US military base early on Tuesday.

Reports suggest that the military base of the United States was targeted by two suicide drones.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.

The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.

