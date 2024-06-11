  1. Politics
UNSC endorses US-sponsored Gaza ceasefire resolution

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution endorsing a US-backed ceasefire proposal that aims to end Israel’s eight-month assault on Gaza.

The vote on the United States-sponsored resolution on Monday was 14-0, with Russia abstaining, according to Al Jazeera.

The resolution welcomes a three-phase ceasefire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden last month, which calls for an initial six-week ceasefire and the exchange of some Israeli captives held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The second phase would include a permanent ceasefire and the release of the remaining captives. The third phase would involve a reconstruction effort for the devastated Gaza Strip.

The US claims the Israeli regime has accepted the proposal.

Hamas was quick to welcome the resolution on Monday. In a statement after the vote, Hamas said it was ready to cooperate with mediators and enter indirect negotiations over the implementation of the principles of the agreement.

