Russian aerospace forces strike 13 terrorists bases in Syria

"During the past day, the Russian aerospace forces destroyed 13 places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Amur ridge in the Homs governorate and the Al-Bishri ridge in the Deir ez-Zor governorate," he said.

TASS quoted as citing that reconnaissance operations continue in desert and mountainous areas in the Homs, Raqqa, and Deir ez-Zor governorates.

According to Popov, one Syrian soldier was killed by a makeshift explosive device that was dropped from an unmade aerial vehicle launched by terrorists at positions of government troops near the settlement of Seraqab in the Idlib governorate.

MP/PR