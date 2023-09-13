No war to outbreak in Caucasus region, Iran defence min. says

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani made his remarks on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, addressing the reporters about the recent developments in the Caucasus region.

"We believe that no war will break out in the region," he said, stressing that in the last meeting held at the headquarters of the Islamic Republic Armed Forces, Iran's stance on the tensions between Baku and Yerevan was explicit.

He noted, "We do not accept any change in the borders," adding, "The process we are observing shows that no special occurrence will happen".

The process of development in the Caucasus region has gained more speed since last week and the transfer of the military forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia to each other's borders has strengthened speculations of the re-emergence of conflict between the two countries.

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi assured Armenia of Iran’s opposition to any alteration to the regional boundaries, saying Tehran is prepared to play an effective role as a powerful neighbor to prevent regional clashes or geopolitical changes.

