Baku, Yerevan continue accusing each other of border shooting

The Armenian defense ministry said in a statement, "In the early hours of Monday, Azerbaijani forces opened fire on Armenian positions “in the eastern sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Aljazeera reported.

The statement said there were “no casualties, and the situation on the frontline was relatively stable” on Monday morning.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry for its part accused Armenian forces of shooting at the positions of Azerbaijani troops stationed at several locations on the frontier.

"Indeed, a statement adopted at a trilateral meeting in Sochi highlighted the determination of the parties, Azerbaijan and Armenia, to resolve the issue solely through peaceful political and diplomatic means. This is why we continue to urge the parties to refrain from dangerous actions and steps that may raise tensions on the line of contact," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday commenting on the reports.

The escalation at the border came a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for talks, as Moscow seeks to maintain its role as a powerbroker between the two Caucasus countries.

