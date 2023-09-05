No anti-Iran resolution planned for next week's IAEA BoG

Stephanie Liechtenstein, a Vienna-based journalist covering diplomatic developments, said in a post on X social media that there will be no resolution against Iran on the part of the Western countries.

"Vienna diplomatic sources say no resolution censuring Iran planned for next week's IAEA Board of Governors meeting. Instead, E3 & US are drafting a joint statement that they will open up for co-signature from other countries," she wrote in a post on X.

The Associated Press said Monday that it had seen a report by the IAEA that Tehran has slowed its enrichment of uranium at 60% purity.

Iran took some steps away from the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA after the illegal unilateral US withdrawal from the deal and the continued E3 participants' indifference to the illegal US sanction on Iran. Tehran has vowed that it will reverse course and will fully abide by the deal when the Western parties remove all the sanctions against it in accordance with the text of the JCPOA.

Iran and the other parties to the nuclear deal were very close to concluding an agreement in September 2022 to revive the deal after the removal of sanctions on Tehran. However, as the Iranian foreign minister said on Sunday in an interview, the United States and the three European parties to the JCPOA pulled back from the agreed draft agreement after pinning hope on last year's riots in Iran which they thought they could topple the Iranian government.

MNA