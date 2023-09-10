6 Syrian citizens killed in ISIL attack in Deir ez-Zur

Six Syrian citizens were killed as a result of the clash between the Al-Busayrah tribe and ISIL in the desert of "Al-Shula" in Deir ez-Zur.

SANA stated that 6 shepherds were killed and two others were injured in the attack by terrorists in the Al-Shula area in the southern countryside.

While the war and crisis in Syria has entered its 13th year, many terrorist groups supported by the Western-Zionist front, including ISIL, have been defeated by the Resistance fighters and the Syrian army, but their Western-Zionist leaders still seek to continue the crisis in Syria.

This trend shows that the only way left for the Syrian people, army, and government is to confront terrorists of any kind, whether American or ISIL.

The remnants of the ISIL terrorist group are currently operating in the Syrian desert region.

SD/IRN85224393