Syrian Army pounds al-Nusra terrorists' bases in Hama, Idlib

The Syrian Army's operations come while the terrorists have recently intensified attacks on the suburbs of Idlib and Hama.

The bases of the terrorists were targeted by the Syrian Army in different regions of the Idlib and Hama provinces with artillery and rockets.

The country's Army is also clearing the eastern Desert of Syria from the remnants of ISIL terrorists.

On Sunday, local sources reported that at least 30 terrorists affiliated with the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were killed and injured as the Syrian Army attacked their positions. The Syrian Army attacks left great material damage to the terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone as well.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in this region without bloodshed.

