6 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraqi airstrike in Anbar desert

Six terrorists were killed on Monday in an airstrike by the F-16 fighters of the Iraqi army against the positions of the ISIL terrorist group in the Anbar desert in western Iraq, a source close to the Iraqi Army reported.

The Iraqi army, by a reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Global Coalition Against Daesh, launched an operation against ISIL elements in the north of the 160 Kilo in the depth of Anbar desert, the Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement.

A force from the fifth division is currently searching the territory to locate other ISIL positions, an Iraqi source said.

Referring to the successful operation of the Iraqi army against the hideouts of ISIL terrorists in the Anbar desert, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhi also stressed in a tweet that the Iraqi army will continue its operation to eradicate this terrorist group in Iraq.

Remnants of ISIL terrorists often carry out terrorist acts in different parts of Iraq, which Iraqi security forces and army as well as Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces counter them in different parts of Iraq.

