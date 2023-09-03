  1. Iran
Sep 3, 2023, 5:08 PM

Iran never to accept restrictions on regional transit routes

Iran never to accept restrictions on regional transit routes

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister said Sunday that Iran will not accept any blocking of the transit routes in the region, stressing further strengthening trade ties with Turkey.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Tehran on Sunday.

He said that, "in today's meeting, detailed but fruitful discussions were held between the two countries delegations about all aspects of bilateral cooperation."

"The target volume of trade between the two countries is 30 billion euros, now we are halfway there. Recently, the deputy of economic diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a trip to Ankara and there were good agreements in the economic field between the two countries," the top Iranian diplomat added.

This item is bing updated...

News Code 205558
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News