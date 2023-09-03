Iran never to accept restrictions on regional transit routes

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Tehran on Sunday.

He said that, "in today's meeting, detailed but fruitful discussions were held between the two countries delegations about all aspects of bilateral cooperation."

"The target volume of trade between the two countries is 30 billion euros, now we are halfway there. Recently, the deputy of economic diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a trip to Ankara and there were good agreements in the economic field between the two countries," the top Iranian diplomat added.

