Iran-Turkey trade surpasses $3bn in 7 months of 2023:TURKSTAT

The latest statistics released by TURKSTAT indicate that the trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey in the first seven months of 2023 have reached $3.025 billion.

The trade between the two countries has witnessed a 21% decrease in the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. From January to July of 2022, $3.846 billion worth of goods were exchanged between the two countries.

According to the report, Turkey's exports to Iran in the months of January to July 2023 have decreased by 2% compared to the same period last year, reaching $1.663 billion.

During the first seven months of 2023, Turkey has also imported $1.362 billion worth of goods from Iran, which indicates a 36% decrease compared to the same period last year.

The trade balance between Iran and Turkey in the first seven months of 2023 has been in favor of Turkey, with a surplus of $301 million.

