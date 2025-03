According to Al Jazeera, 2.3 million people face an acute shortage of food, medications, and essentials because Israeli authorities block all the humanitarian deliveries to the region.

Fuel required for the heating of residential spaces and power generation has not been delivered to Gaza for the last seven days, It added.

Gaza residents have no funds to repair houses and organize shelters and "search for any available materials in the debris," the TV channel said.

