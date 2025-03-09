Thousands without power as cyclone lashes Australia

Some 316,540 people were without power in Queensland's southeast, where the Gold Coast city was the worst-hit area with more than 112,000 without power due to the storm system, energy distributor Energex said in a statement.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Canberra that a man had died in floodwaters in northern New South Wales while warning people that the "situation in Queensland and northern New South Wales remains very serious due to flash-flooding and heavy winds."

The ex-tropical cyclone reached the Queensland coast on Saturday as a "tropical low" after 16 days as a cyclone, prompting preparations by millions of residents. State capital Brisbane was spared the brunt of the storm's impact, which was also felt in southern neighbour New South Wales state.

