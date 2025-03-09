Details released about US-Hamas meetings

"Four direct meetings were held between the US and Hamas in Doha last week. The Americans requested a separate (partial) deal for the release of a living soldier with US citizenship, and four bodies. Hamas agreed to a partial deal and requested the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The US agreed to release 250 prisoners, including 100 serving life sentences, with the rest serving long sentences. Israel requested the right to veto 50 names from the life-sentence list, while Hamas agreed to a maximum of 10 objections. In the fourth meeting, the US backtracked, stating that President Trump wanted the releases to happen without anything in return. The meeting ended without finalizing the deal," The Craddle qouted Aljazeera's Journalist Tamer al-Mishal as saying.

MNA/