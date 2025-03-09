  1. Politics
Mar 9, 2025, 1:44 PM

Details released about US-Hamas meetings

Details released about US-Hamas meetings

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Palestinian journalist Tamer Almisshal released some details about US meetings with Hamas.

"Four direct meetings were held between the US and Hamas in Doha last week. The Americans requested a separate (partial) deal for the release of a living soldier with US citizenship, and four bodies. Hamas agreed to a partial deal and requested the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The US agreed to release 250 prisoners, including 100 serving life sentences, with the rest serving long sentences. Israel requested the right to veto 50 names from the life-sentence list, while Hamas agreed to a maximum of 10 objections. In the fourth meeting, the US backtracked, stating that President Trump wanted the releases to happen without anything in return. The meeting ended without finalizing the deal," The Craddle qouted Aljazeera's Journalist Tamer al-Mishal as saying.

MNA/

News ID 229413
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News