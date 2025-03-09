Over 1,000 killed in Julani regime’s assaults in Syria

News sources have reported that the death toll of Syrians in attacks by the Julani regime in northwestern Syria has exceeded one thousand.

According to the Mehr News Agency, citing Al Mayadeen, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that during the Julani regime’s security operations on the Syrian coast, a total of 1,018 people, including 745 civilians, have been killed so far.

Local sources told Al Jazeera that several checkpoints and public security forces [belonging to the Julani regime] in cities and villages in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria, have been targeted in attacks.

No further details have been released regarding the perpetrators of these attacks or the number of casualties.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior of the Julani regime has claimed that it has arrested one of the commanders of the National Defense Forces during Assad’s rule.

This claim by the Juani regime comes as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported yesterday that this regime carried out a massacre of five people in northwestern Syria on Friday alone.

