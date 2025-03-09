Official rejects reports of suspension of Lufthansa flights

The head of the Public Relations Office at Imam Khomeini Airport City has rejected reports about the suspension of Lufthansa flights to Iran.

Ahoora Mohammadi, speaking to IRNA, clarified that a flight cancellation request was made by the airline itself last night, saying that there were no operational issues affecting the company in Iran.

He confirmed that a Lufthansa flight is scheduled to arrive at Imam Khomeini Airport from Frankfurt at 10:10 pm on Saturday and is set to depart at 2:30 am.

Previously, flights had been suspended due to regional tensions arising from the war in Gaza. However, Mohammadi said air travel was back to normal and that 11 other foreign airlines were currently carrying out flights at the airport.

