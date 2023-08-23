Iran, Malaysia discuss boosting university cooperation

The visiting Malaysian foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir met and held talks with Mohammad Hassan Sheykholeslami, the Head of the Center for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Iran and Malaysia in the fields of studies, think tanks, and universities and the expansion of cooperation in the field of documents.

Top Malaysian diplomat considered the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of think tanks and science as important.

He also emphasized Malaysia's readiness to investigate ways to promote bilateral cooperation, especially strengthening cooperation with the Institute of Diplomacy & Foreign Relations (IDFR) and the Institute Of Strategic & International Studies (ISIS) of Malaysia.

The Iranian and Malaysian diplomats also agreed that a joint comprehensive memorandum of cooperation in the fields of science, think tanks, and documents will be signed in the near future between the two sides.

