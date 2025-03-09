Arab analyst warns Netanyahu not to resume Gaza attack

Palestinian affairs political observer Abdul Bari Atwan pointed to several important developments in the region in recent days, saying that the resistance groups have completed the recovery phase.

"We should soon expect the resumption of Yemeni missile and naval operations against the Zionists," he noted.

Atwan also said that the Yemeni leader Sayyid Abdul Malik Al-Houthi's warnings need to be considered the most dangerous and serious development, because the Yemeni leadership has shown that they stick to their words.

He said that the Yemenis have made preparations to resume their operations. "We can expect the Yemeni supersonic missiles to be fired at Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and the largest naval military operation against American and Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Mediterranean."

MNA