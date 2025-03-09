What is happening in Syria's streets?

A source in the Syrian Security Directorate also announced that theft and looting of Syrian citizens' homes in these areas, especially Jabla, Tartus, and Latakia, has increased sharply in the wake of terrorist attacks on the coastal areas of Syria.

Yasser Sabouh, the director of the Latakia Cultural Center, was also assassinated by terrorist elements affiliated with al-Jolani.

Al-Mayadeen Network also reported that Syrian citizens do not dare to leave their homes because they fear being executed by Turkmen, Chechen, and Syrian terrorists in the country's coastal areas.

The death toll in northwest Syria has surpassed 1,000 as the Julani regime intensifies its military attacks.

News sources have reported that the death toll of Syrians in attacks by the Julani regime in northwestern Syria has exceeded one thousand.

According to the Mehr News Agency, citing Al Mayadeen, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced that during the Julani regime’s security operations on the Syrian coast, a total of 1,018 people, including 745 civilians, have been killed so far.

Local sources told Al Jazeera that several checkpoints and public security forces [belonging to the Julani regime] in cities and villages in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria, have been targeted in attacks.

No further details have been released regarding the perpetrators of these attacks or the number of casualties.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior of the Julani regime has claimed that it has arrested one of the commanders of the National Defense Forces during Assad’s rule.

This claim by the Juani regime comes as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported yesterday that this regime carried out a massacre of five people in northwestern Syria on Friday alone.

