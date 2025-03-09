IRGC dismantles two terrorist teams in southeast Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has disbanded two Takfiri terrorist teams in Sistan-and-Baluchestan province, southeast Iran.

In a statement on Saturday, the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force announced that the two teams comprising nine terrorists were identified in the south of the province before they could carry out any sabotage act.

A sizable amount of ammunition was seized from the Takfiri terrorists as well, the statement further said.

According to the announcement, the terrorist groups were dismantled as part of an ongoing large-scale counterterrorism operation that was launched in November 2024.

The Quds Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force promised that it will go ahead with the operation and will continue to strongly deal with all the elements that cause insecurity in Sistan-and-Baluchestan province.

