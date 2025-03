Nowruz is the Persian New Year, celebrated on the first spring day, usually around March 20 or 21. It marks the beginning of the new year in the Persian calendar and symbolizes renewal, rebirth, and the triumph of light over darkness. Nowruz is celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia, the Caucasus, parts of the Middle East, and by Persian communities worldwide. It is recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO and a UN International Day.