Alireza Pakdel awarded at Intl Humor Exhibition of Piracicaba

Pakdel previously won the grand prize and the first prize at this festival in 2016. He was also selected as a member of the jury for the 47th edition of the International Humor Exhibition of Piracicaba.

Alireza Pakdel is a caricaturist, illustrator, cartoonist and character designer born in the Iranian city of Mashhad in 1981. He started working on caricatures in 1994 and collaborated with many important Iranian journals like Golagha, Keyhan caricature and many more.

He has also received over 100 national and international awards, including the Golden Hithi Award at the 1st Ferizaj International Cartoon Contest in Kosovo, and the first prize at the PAPB International Cartoon Festival in Indonesia.

The Piracicaba International Humor Exhibition was established in 1974 by a group of journalists, artists and intellectuals. It started with the idea of inserting graphic humor into the Contemporary Art Salon of Piracicaba, according to the event's website.

The event is considered one of the largest in the world in non-genre, making Piracicaba known as the "World Capital of Humor", bringing together the official exhibition of works in cartons, charge, caricatures, and strips.

