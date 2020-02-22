Iranian artist Pakdel selected jury for Piracicaba cartoon exhibit

The Iranian artist will be one of the members of the international jury panel that will choose this year's poster for the 47th Piracicaba International Humor Exhibition in Brazil.

The organizing committee has received 52 works and will select only 10 works. The winner of the first prize will receive about $1,000.

The Piracicaba International Humor Exhibition was established in 1974 by a group of journalists, artists and intellectuals. It started with the idea of inserting graphic humor into the Contemporary Art Salon of Piracicaba, according to the event's website.

Alireza Pakdel is a caricaturist, illustrator, cartoonist and character designer born in the Iranian city Mashhad in 1981. He started working on caricature in 1994 and collaborating with many important Iranian journals like Golagha, Keyhan caricature and many more.

He has also received over 100 national and international awards, including the Golden Hithi Award at the 1st Ferizaj International Cartoon Contest in Kosovo, and the first prize at the PAPB International Cartoon Festival in Indonesia.

