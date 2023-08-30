US announces $250 million in fresh military aid to Ukraine

In a move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package worth $250 million on Tuesday, i24news.

The package is set to include essential equipment for tasks such as mine clearance and obstacle removal.

The Pentagon, in a statement, emphasized that this assistance is aimed at aiding Ukraine in countering Russia on the battlefield and safeguarding its citizens.

Among the resources included in the package are air defense missiles, anti-armor missiles, artillery rounds, and a substantial quantity of small arms ammunition totaling over three million rounds.

Kyiv has already received more than $43 billion from the US in the form of weapons systems like howitzers and millions of rounds of ammunition, including widely-banned cluster munitions, since last February when Russia started a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

RHM/PR