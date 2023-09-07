US to give Ukraine depleted uranium rounds: Pentagon

The 120mm rounds are for the US M1 Abrams, the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to tanks that Washington has promised to Kyiv, Associated Press reported.

The density of uranium -- about 1.7 times that of lead -- helps such ammunition punch through heavy armor.

But depleted uranium is controversial due to its association with health problems such as cancer and birth defects in past conflicts, though the munitions have not been definitively proven to be the cause of these issues.

The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after the war began last year and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Washington has promised Kyiv more than $43 billion in military assistance since the war began in February 2022.

Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023.

The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kyiv. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

