Russia concerned that Western troika abuse its power at UNSC

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Moscow is concerned about the tendency of the US, UK, and French representatives to abuse their powers in the UN Security Council, including when it comes to peacekeeping efforts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"For the first time, the document was not adopted unanimously as Russia and China abstained from voting on the proposal prepared by France, the informal overseer of the dossier," TASS reported citing the Russian Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday after the council adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon.

"This decision was dictated by the fact that the final document failed to reflect a compromise that would have taken into account the position and opinion of Lebanon as a country hosting the UN peacekeeping force on its territory," it noted.

"In general, the general tendency for representatives of the Western troika in the UNSC (the US, France, and the UK) to abuse their powers as informal overseers of the dossier in order to promote their political views, including in the field of peacekeeping, is a cause for concern," the statement said.

