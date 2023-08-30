Russian embassy reacts to new US military aid to Kyiv

"The said delivery to the bankrupt Zelensky regime of HIMARS and air defense systems shells as well as other ammunition worth a quarter of a billion dollars is the height of hypocrisy. All the more so when officials attribute military assistance to "concern" for the people of Ukraine. In reality, Washington will not give up the concept of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian," the embassy said in a statement, posted on its official Telegram channel.

"It is impossible not to connect today's decision by officials with recent statements by one of the former US presidential candidates Mitt Romney. He gave both him and the local hawks away to the hilt. Without a second thought, he said bluntly that 'the United States is diminishing and devastating the Russian military for a very small amount of money. We are losing no lives in Ukraine,'" the embassy added, TASS reported.

According to Russian diplomats, Romney’s words prove that "the lives of citizens of other countries do not matter much" for the United States.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new $250 million package of assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday. According to the announcement, the package includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense, munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, mine-clearing equipment, Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition and ambulances. The weapons, ammunition and equipment will be drawn from the Pentagon’s arsenals.

MP/PR