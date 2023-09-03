  1. World
Sep 3, 2023, 8:27 PM

4 Russian civilians killed, wounded after Ukraine shellings

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Two Russian civilians were killed in the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of Saturday’s shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the local law enforcement agencies said Sunday.

"Another shelling attack was staged by the Ukrainian army on Kremennaya. As a result, two civilians, both men, were killed," he said, according to TASS. 

Also on Sunday, two civilians were wounded in Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, head of the city’s administration Vladislav Klyucharov said. 

"According to verified data, two men born in 1951 and 1953 were wounded as a result of a shelling attack. Both taken to a hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that damage was done to a residential house.

Ukrainian troops staged five artillery attacks on the city on Sunday morning. Munitions of the 155mm caliber were used.

