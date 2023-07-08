Biden confirms sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

"It was a very difficult decision on my part. And by the way, I discussed this with our allies, friends," Biden told CNN on Friday.

“And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to, not permanently, but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians," he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the $800 million package includes additional precision aerial munitions, munitions for multiple launch rocket systems, 155mm howitzers, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, air defense munitions, anti-tank missiles, and rockets, more armored Bradley and Stryker vehicles and other equipment essential to strengthening Ukrainian forces on the battlefield, Anadolu Agency reported.

The munitions are banned by more than 100 countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, under the UN’s Convention on Cluster Munitions in 2008.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, US media have regularly reported on the weapons shipments sent by the US to boost Kyiv's fighting forces, with other NATO members delivering tens of billions in military aid, as well.

By January, the US and its allies had provided Ukraine with over 100 million rounds of small arms ammunition, over a million rounds of artillery shells, and more than 100,000 tank rounds.

Russia sees the flooding of Ukraine with weapons from the West as a futile effort to change the outcome of the war. Moscow says supplying Kyiv with more weapons will only add to the death and destruction and prolong the conflict.

