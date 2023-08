Ahmad Vahidi arrived at Baghdad International Airport on Tuesday morning and was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart.

According to Al-Shammari's office, the two ministers conferred on bilateral relations between the two countries and the ways to deepen their ties.

On Monday night, Vahidi paid a visit to the Khosravi border crossing between Iran and Iraq and hailed the efforts of the Iraqi side for contributing to the facilitation of the Arbaeen pilgrims' commute.

MP/FNA14020607000503