Iran pursuing release of photojournalist detained by Taliban

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani also said that the foreign ministry, after learning about the issue, immediately started the follow-ups with the relevant Afghan authorities and is seriously pursuing the release of the Iranian photojournalist.

The Taliban security forces in Afgahianst have detained an Iranian photojournalist in Kabul on the way home at the Kabul airport.

Mohammad Hossein Velayati, an Iranian photojournalist working for the Tasnim News Agency, was detained by the Taliban in Kabul without explanation.

According to a report by the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency, the journalist had legally entered Afghanistan's capital city via an aerial border crossing and spent ten days there.

However, when he returned to the Kabul Airport, the Taliban detained him without explanation.

