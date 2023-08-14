Iran blasts international silence on Shiraz terrorist attack

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Shiraz to investigate the aspects of the Sunday terrorist attack in the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh.

Upon his arrival, he said, "Last year we witnessed the same attack in the Holy Shrine that left some Iranians martyred."

However, all the international bodies and countries that claim to defend human rights remained silent, he said, adding that their silence and support will promote such acts of terrorism.

Vahidi is scheduled to attend Namazi Hospital in Shiraz to visit the injured.

This visit came after Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi held a telephone conversation with Vahidi, ordering the interior ministry to swiftly identify and punish the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh.

At least one person was killed and eight others injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran's southern city of Shiraz.

State media reported two terrorists were involved in the shooting on Sunday. One of the assailants was arrested. The other is said to be at large.

Three of those injured in the attack were in critical condition.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

