15 Iranian pilgrims killed, injured as van overturns in Iraq

The incident happened when the van carrying Iranian pilgrims overturned on the road between Zurbatiyah to Badra, Iraq on Tuesday afternoon, according to the monitoring center of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

Two rescue and paramedic teams from Iraqi Kut and one rescue team from the Iranian Mehran border IRCS base were immediately dispatched to the scene of the accident for rescue and help.

The injured were being transferred to inside Iran.

On Monday, four Iranian pilgrims died and 16 others were injured after the bus carrying them overturned in Iraq's Wasit province.

Earlier on Sunday, following a traffic accident in the west of Nasiriyah city located in the south of Iraq, seven people were injured, including several Iranians who had traveled to the country for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

SKH/IRIB3961330